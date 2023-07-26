WestJet Fights Between Moncton and Calgary

5 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
WestJet now offers two flights per week between Moncton and Calgary on a year-round basis.

“Our new year-round service between Moncton and Calgary affirms our commitment to the city of Moncton and surrounding region and brings to life our commitment to expand east to west connectivity,” said Andrew Gibbons, WestJet Vice President, External Affairs.

“By extending service between Moncton and Calgary to a year-round cadence, leisure, cargo and business economies in both cities will thrive like never before.”

