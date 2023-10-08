War! Airlines suspend flights to Israel

United Airlines, American Airlines, and Delta Airlines are suspending flights from the United States to Tel Aviv as of immediately due to safety concerns about ongoing bomb attacks by Hamas on Israel.

Also, Air Canada is canceling all flights, while other carriers such as Turkish Airlines did not announce any changes.

Lufthansa German Airlines together with Lufthansa Group (Swiss, Austrian, etc) cut service down to one flight a day from Frankfurt.

Also, KLM and Air France are cutting flights.

This has the potential of thousands of tourists from around the world being stranded in Israel, what is now known as a war zone.

This is a developing story.