Visting Florida during hurricane Ian? Life Saving Safety Tips

While the world is getting ready for world tourism day, the US State of Florida and major tourism hotspot is bracing for Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian is expected to move over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico as a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane expecting to hit the West Coast of Cuba on its deadly path.

Once it slams into the Tampa region, the strength is expected to be a Category 2 with all the elements of a Category 4 except for the wind speed. The storm will be affecting the entire Sunshine State.

According to the latest report, Tampa is expecting a near worst-case scenario when the storm hits on Thursday. Florida is under a State of Emergency both by the Federal and the State government.

“The forecast track didn’t shift so much, but the forward motion has slowed down, and that’s certainly not something that we want to see because that prolongs those heavy, strong rain bands that come through. It prolongs the flooding potential from the storm surge,” Meteorologist Leigh Spann said.

Six tips by the World Tourism Network that can save your life during a Hurricane

World Tourism Network President Dr. Peter Tarlow, who is also a world-known tourism safety expert, said:

Make sure you have a battery-powered Radio. Have bottles of water accessible in your home Fill your bathtub with water. Fill your car up Have candles and matches Have a manual hand can opener Make sure your phone remains fully charged.

Rachel Covello of Outcast Magazine provided eTurboNews with a guide for visitors to stay on top of the storm news and advisories.

Government Resources and official Information in Florida

Whether you live in or plan to visit Florida, please check the county website for the latest storm info.

Disaster News Portals

