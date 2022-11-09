Video conferencing with iMind: a more productive way of remote cooperation

Video conferencing has gained a foothold at the position of the most required means for remote interaction due to how helpful it was in the context of the pandemic.

Time passed, and nowadays, it is an indispensable part of almost any business relationship. But productivity depends on which tool you use for cooperation with your partners and colleagues. How does iMind gain success in this sphere, and what is the main advantage that makes it stand out?

What are the advantages of iMind?

The iMind tool has many advantages to emphasize, but the main touches on how balanced and reliable the tool is for business communication even in case of free usage. To bring more visibility, let’s name some most remarkable features:

Ease-of-use. Any person can easily understand how to work with the platform if he knows the most standard icons and conventional signs.

The simplicity of algorithms. Two main actions (joining the meetings and creating rooms) take only two to three steps to a result.

High-quality video and audio. SD to HD video is completed with the manual settings available; the top-quality sound is enhanced with noise suppression that makes communication comfortable in any place.

The versatility of application through various devices and systems. It’s possible to use it through the desktop app with the same efficiency, simplicity, and quality as through the smartphone app or a browser.

Opportunities for information exchange. You can use the benefits of multiple screen sharing at once, or recording and sharing the meetings.

As you try the iMind opportunities, you’ll easily complete the list with your own points.

How to use the platform if you’re a newbie in online meetings?

Today, it’s almost impossible to be a newbie to online meetings, but more and more older people join this activity, so there can be various situations to handle. If you are a newcomer to video conferencing technology, the following steps will help you deal with iMind:

Go to the iMind.com website. At the right upper corner, you’ll find the Sign-Up button – click it. Choose what to use to create an account on the platform and enter the required data. Choose the plan to start working at. Start with a Free plan if you’re not sure. To create a meeting room, find the Create button at the upper part of your screen. Think up a name for your first room and write it in the entry field. It creates the link which you can copy and send to your attendees.

It is highly recommended to explore the platform features before starting the actual meeting.

Regarding all the abovementioned, it’s worth mentioning that iMind is a simple tool that provides all the conditions for comfortable communication regardless a user buys a subscription or not. When you use the platform, you feel that the limits offered in a free plan are quite reasonable for individuals working online. But don’t believe us – go and see it yourself!