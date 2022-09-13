U.S. Virgin Islands take over Philly

The U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) returned to Made in America as the sole destination sponsor to bring #MadeinParadise. As part of this event sponsorship, the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism brought a native USVI artist, 5’2, to perform on the global stage and held the most vibrant and enthusiastic activation space in Cause Village, creating a fourth stage at the festival.
About the author
editor
Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.
