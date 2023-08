Typhoon Saola Causing Flight Cancellations in Hong Kong

Due to the arrival of Typhoon Saola, the following Hong Kong Airlines flights will be cancelled:

Date Flight No. Route Status 1 September HX128 Hong Kong to Hangzhou Cancelled HX161 Hong Kong to Sanya HX162 Sanya to Hong Kong HX216 Hong Kong to Nanjing HX217 Nanjing to Hong Kong HX234 Hong Kong to Shanghai Pudong HX247 Shanghai Pudong to Hong Kong HX282 Hong Kong to Taipei HX283 Taipei to Hong Kong HX399 Beijing Daxing to Hong Kong HX607 Tokyo to Hong Kong HX609 Tokyo to Hong Kong HX613 Osaka to Hong Kong HX658 Hong Kong to Okinawa HX659 Okinawa to Hong Kong HX679 Okinawa to Hong Kong HX761 Hong Kong to Bangkok HX765 Hong Kong to Bangkok HX766 Bangkok to Hong Kong HX772 Bangkok to Hong Kong HX776 Bangkok to Hong Kong