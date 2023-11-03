Hotel News India Travel NewsBrief

Two New Punjab Hotels Add 350 Keys to IHG Portfolio

6 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the signing of a management agreement with NK Sharma Hospitality Pvt Ltd to develop two new hotels in the Chandigarh tri-city area – Crowne Plaza Chandigarh Zirakpur in the premium segment and Holiday Inn & Suites Chandigarh Zirakpur from the essentials collection.

Currently under construction, both hotels are scheduled to open in January 2027.

Crowne Plaza Chandigarh Zirakpur will feature 150 keys and four F&B outlets. With easy access to the National Highway, Crowne Plaza Chandigarh Zirakpur will be a popular choice for guests looking for premium accommodation during business or leisure travels.

The upcoming 200-keys Holiday Inn & Suites Chandigarh Zirakpur hotel will feature three F&B outlets. Holiday Inn & Suites Chandigarh Zirakpur will attract business and leisure travelers looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation.

Complementing Holiday Inn Chandigarh Panchkula and Holiday Inn Chandigarh Zirakpur, the dual signing will strengthen IHG Hotels & Resorts‘ offerings in Punjab and add over 350 keys to the company’s portfolio in the state.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

