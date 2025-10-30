Tourism to Reopen in December as Jamaica Begins Recovery After Hurricane Malissa’s Devastation

While Hurricane Malissa has moved past Cuba and the Bahamas, leaving devastation in parts of Cuba, but passing the Bahamas with no signs of significant damage, Jamaica continues to grapple with the destruction she left behind.

Large areas of Jamaica remain cut off due to collapsed roads and communication breakdowns, and authorities are still struggling to reach several remote communities.

Despite the devastation, the spirit of recovery has already begun to shine through. Across the island, Jamaicans have started rebuilding homes, clearing debris, and restoring hope. Relief operations are underway to deliver urgently needed supplies, including food, water, and construction materials, though many citizens are still waiting for assistance.

An estimated 25,000 visitors remain stranded in Jamaica, mostly in resort hotels. The United Kingdom has announced that it will repatriate approximately 5,000 of its nationals, with chartered flights scheduled to begin departing soon.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett emphasized the critical role of the tourism industry in Jamaica’s economy and the livelihoods of its people. He has assembled what he describes as a “dream team” to jumpstart the sector’s recovery, aiming to reopen tourism operations by December 15—just in time for the busy Christmas and New Year season.

At a recent press conference, Diana McIntyre-Pike of Community Tourism provided eTN an update on the island’s infrastructure status:

70% of power transmission lines sustained severe damage. Service has been restored to over 52,000 customers, but 72% remain without power. St. Thomas Parish continues to experience low voltage. Power has been restored to eight major hospitals and Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA). Clarendon, St. Ann, St. Elizabeth, Trelawny, Westmoreland, and Hanover remain entirely without power. USF Wi-Fi hotspots are mostly offline due to outages or damage. Solar-powered hubs are being set up to enable residents to charge devices. All airports are now open for relief flights—nine into NMIA, two into Ian Fleming International, and two into Sangster International (MBJ). Kingston Airport has resumed commercial service, with 10 arrivals this morning, while Montego Bay Airport is expected to reopen on Friday. Starlink communications have provided complimentary connectivity to 67,000 FLOW telecoms subscribers, helping to restore communication lines. JUTC buses have resumed service. The Port Authority, with approval from the Harbor Master, has authorized ports to reopen for relief operations.

As the island works tirelessly to restore power and communication, both government agencies and local communities are uniting in recovery efforts. The resilience of Jamaica’s people, combined with strong international support, is providing the island with a path forward after one of its most challenging storms in recent memory.