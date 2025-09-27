Sierra Leone is an emerging tourist destination known for its stunning beaches, rich culture, and vibrant history, offering a unique experience for travelers. Tourism Day today turned into more than speeches by high level officials, but to ordinary people having a good time and learning the benefits of this industry for their communities.

Pujehun, in the West African Country Sierra Leone, is nestled in lush landscapes. It’s seen as a haven for cultural and nature lovers. Pujehun is known for its vibrant local markets and the breathtaking scenery of nearby waterfalls and hills. It offers authentic experiences, such as traditional dance and music. Tourism is a significant economic hope for the local population, and an entire town was partying and celebrating World Tourism Day today, far removed from all the world’s hot spots and challenges.

The World Tourism Day celebration in Pujehun, Sierra Leone, culminated in the remarkable launch of Sierra Leone’s gastronomy, ahead of the UN-TOURISM Regional Gastronomy Forum for Africa, scheduled for April 2026. The event drew hundreds of stakeholders, tribal leaders, and schoolchildren, transforming the day into a vibrant showcase of culture, cuisine, and community pride.

In a display of readiness to leverage cultural gastronomy for tourism, the ceremony highlighted the region’s rich culinary traditions. Attendees witnessed an array of local products and dishes that resonate with the Southern Region’s heritage—cassava tuba, potatoes, pumpkins, fresh peppers, catfish, cassava leaves, payla, and iconic regional foods such as Tanga Jessay, Payla, Magoandae soup, and Jakarto soup. Beverages, including Ginger beer, Mampama, and Agbetesie or Omolay, complemented the festive atmosphere.

World Tourism Day Celebrations | UN Tourism It was at its third session (Torremolinos, Spain, September 1979), that the UN Tourism General Assembly decided to institute World Tourism Day, commencing in the year 1980. This date was chosen to coincide with an important milestone in world tourism: the anniversary of the adoption of the UN Tourism Statutes on 27 September 1970.

Schoolchildren joined in large numbers, adding a sense of optimism and continuity as the younger generation engages with their cultural roots. The event featured a sequence of performances and artistic exhibitions that underscored the depth and diversity of Sierra Leonean traditions, leaving attendees with a memorable impression of the region’s potential to attract gastronomy-driven tourism.

Looking ahead, organizers announced that the next Regional Gastronomy showcase will be announced soon, signaling ongoing momentum in Sierra Leone’s strategy to position Gastronomy as a key pillar of regional tourism development. The celebration not only marked a milestone for World Tourism Day but also demonstrated the country’s commitment to using culture and cuisine as a powerful magnet for visitors and investment.

For readers and potential partners, this event marks the emergence of a thriving ecosystem at the intersection of culture, cuisine, and tourism in Sierra Leone’s Southern Province. As the UN-TOURISM Regional Forum for Africa approaches, Pujehun’s Gastronomy launch serves as a compelling prelude to a broader continental dialogue on gastronomic tourism.