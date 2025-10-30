Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Bartlett Names Hurricane Melissa Recovery Task Force          

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has announced the establishment of a high-level Hurricane Melissa Recovery Task Force and a Donation Coordination Task Force, to guide the tourism sector’s structured response and recovery efforts following the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

Minister Bartlett explained that the new task forces will be instrumental in assessing damage, coordinating industry-wide support, and crafting a sustainable roadmap for recovery and resilience in the wake of the storm.

“The recovery of our tourism sector must be deliberate, coordinated, and compassionate. Through these task forces, we are ensuring that the welfare of our workers, the rehabilitation of our infrastructure, and the recovery of the tourism sector move in tandem,” said Minister Bartlett. “Their activities will be integrated into the national disaster response mechanism,” he added.

The Recovery Task Force is chaired by John Byles, Executive Deputy Chairman of Chukka Caribbean Adventures, with Minister Bartlett serving as Chairman Emeritus. The Task Force comprises a distinguished cross-section of public and private sector leaders, including Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism, Hon. Tova Hamilton; Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Delano Seiveright; Executive Director of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC), Professor Lloyd Waller; and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Jennifer Griffith.

Also serving on the Task Force are Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International (SRI); Ian Dear, Board Chairman of the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo); Donovan White, Director of Tourism; Jessica Shannon, Chief Experience Officer at SRI; and Christopher Jarrett, President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA).

They are joined by Wayne Cummings, Former President of the JHTA and Chief Executive Officer of Arya Holding Jamaica; Wade Mars, Executive Director of TPDCo; Dr. Carey Wallace, Executive Director of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF); Tanikie McClarthy Allen, Senior Communications Strategist in the Ministry of Tourism; and Fiona Fennell, Public Relations and Communications Manager at the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB).

Supporting the work of the Recovery Task Force is the Task Force on Donation Coordination, chaired by Jessica Shannon, Chief Experience Officer at SRI. The team includes Christopher Jarrett, President of the JHTA; Nicola Madden-Greig, Former President of the JHTA and Group Director of Marketing and Sales at the Courtleigh Hospitality Group; Elizabeth Fox, Regional Director for the JTB in the United Kingdom; Permanent Secretary Jennifer Griffith; and Joy Roberts, Executive Director of Jamaica Vacations.

A representative from Jamaica Customs will join them: marketing consultant Jackie Knight-Campbell; Director of Tourism, Donovan White; Angella Bennett, Regional Director for the JTB in Canada; Phillip Rose, Deputy Director of Tourism for the United States and the Americas; representatives from the Evans/Pinero/Inverotel Groups; with support from representatives from the Ministry’s Communications Team.

Minister Bartlett noted that both task forces will coordinate closely with the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) to integrate lessons from previous recovery efforts, including Jamaica’s record-breaking post-COVID-19 recovery, and ensure a comprehensive approach to rebuilding the sector.

“Tourism’s strength lies not just in its product offerings, but in its people and partnerships.

The speed and synergy of our response show the industry’s resilience and our unwavering commitment to recovery with empathy, compassion, and innovation,” added the tourism minister.