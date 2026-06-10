This summer, the Napa Valley Wine Train invites travelers aboard its signature Legacy Experience, a luxurious journey through California’s famed Wine Country featuring gourmet cuisine, historic rail travel, exclusive winery visits, 11 curated wine tastings, and unforgettable vineyard views, offering one of Napa Valley’s most romantic and memorable adventures.

NAPA VALLEY, Calif. — In a world that often moves too fast, the Napa Valley Wine Train is offering travelers a rare invitation this summer: slow down, savor the moment, and experience Wine Country the way it was meant to be enjoyed.

Few destinations in America capture the imagination quite like Napa Valley. Long celebrated as one of the world’s premier wine regions, the valley has become a legendary getaway for travelers seeking romance, indulgence and unforgettable experiences. Couples are drawn to its vineyard sunsets, intimate tasting rooms and luxurious accommodations, while food lovers flock to the region’s Michelin-starred restaurants, farm-to-table cuisine and world-class wineries. With its rolling hills, charming towns, vibrant culinary scene and relaxed Wine Country lifestyle, Napa Valley consistently ranks among America’s most romantic, flavorful and enjoyable destinations, offering visitors a rare blend of natural beauty, sophistication and simple pleasures that keeps them returning year after year.

Aboard the celebrated Legacy Experience, guests embark on a luxurious rail journey through the heart of Napa Valley, where vintage elegance, award-winning wines, gourmet cuisine and breathtaking vineyard views come together to create one of the region’s most immersive seasonal experiences.

The experience captures the romance of a bygone era while showcasing the best of modern Napa Valley hospitality. Inside meticulously restored historic railcars, passengers are transported through rolling vineyards and iconic wine estates, discovering the stories, flavors and traditions that helped establish Napa Valley as one of the world’s most renowned wine destinations.

The Legacy Experience | Napa Valley Wine Train Embark on a complete Napa Valley experience, embracing tradition and indulgence from beginning to end.

“We welcome guests to experience summer in Napa Valley from an entirely unique perspective aboard our historic train, where every part of the journey is designed to celebrate the beauty, flavors and spirit of the season,” said Nathan Davis, general manager of the Napa Valley Wine Train. “From exclusive wine tastings and chef-curated cuisine to dancing in our open-air car, the Legacy Experience invites guests to create meaningful summer memories with friends, family and loved ones while discovering the rich history that helped shape Napa Valley into one of the world’s premier wine destinations.”

The journey begins the moment guests step aboard and are greeted with a gourmet breakfast paired with sparkling wine. As the train glides through the valley toward the iconic “Welcome to Napa Valley” sign, travelers sample premium wines while taking in views that have made the region famous around the world.

Welcome Aboard the Official Napa Valley Wine Train In the heart of Napa Valley, a classic locomotive steam whistle sounds, signaling the start of a journey inspired by the golden age of luxury train travel.

From there, the experience unfolds like a carefully crafted story. Guests enjoy a seasonal menu featuring locally sourced ingredients before arriving at Charles Krug Winery, Napa Valley’s oldest winery. Inside the winery’s beautifully restored Redwood Cellar, visitors taste a selection of acclaimed wines while surrounded by more than a century of winemaking history.

The adventure continues to V. Sattui Winery in St. Helena, a beloved Wine Country destination founded in 1885. There, guests explore the winery’s newly enhanced marketplace filled with artisan foods, gourmet specialties, and curated shopping opportunities, while enjoying an exclusive four-wine tasting.

Throughout the day, passengers are treated to four gourmet courses, a cheese service, and a total of 11 carefully selected wine tastings. Best of all, they can enjoy every moment without the stress of navigating roads or coordinating winery visits, allowing the valley’s landscapes to unfold effortlessly outside their windows.

As the train makes its return journey through Napa Valley, the atmosphere transforms from elegant dining excursion to lively summer celebration. Dessert is served, music fills the air, and guests gather in the train’s open-air car, where dancing, laughter and sweeping sunset views create the kind of memories that linger long after the journey ends.

The Napa Valley Wine Train reopens on May 17 One of the few active historic passenger railroads in the U.S., the iconic wine country experience celebrates its reopening.

Ideal for anniversaries, birthdays, family reunions, milestone celebrations and spontaneous weekend escapes, the Legacy Experience offers more than a day of wine tasting—it provides an opportunity to reconnect with loved ones and experience Napa Valley at a slower, more meaningful pace.

Adding to the summer festivities, the Napa Valley Wine Train has launched its “Create Your Summer Legacy” promotion, running through Sept. 9. The campaign features four curated social media giveaways, giving participants the chance to win tickets to the Legacy Experience while sharing their own favorite summer memories and Wine Country adventures. Guests can also enjoy a specially curated Summer Legacy Spotify playlist inspired by the sights, sounds and spirit of the journey.

Legacy May 2026 Playlist · napatrain333 · 15 items · 1 saves

For travelers seeking a uniquely Napa Valley experience this summer, the Legacy Experience offers a compelling reminder that sometimes the most memorable journeys are not about the destination, but about taking the time to enjoy every mile along the way.

The Legacy Experience includes a four-course gourmet meal and three wine-tasting stops featuring 11 wines. Guests must be 21 years of age or older.