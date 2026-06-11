Riyadh Air has officially begun operations, turning years of planning into reality. The Kingdom’s new national carrier launched with its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner, marking a major milestone for Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Employees, executives, and aviation enthusiasts celebrated a historic week as the airline prepares for global expansion.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — After years of anticipation, planning, and preparation, Riyadh Air has officially reached the starting line of what many believe will become one of the most transformative aviation stories of the decade.

Saudi Arabia is building a major new airport in Riyadh with a planned capacity of 120 million passengers a year by 2030, compared to 53 million at the existing King Khalid International Airport. “We want to bring glamour, we want to bring refinement, we want to bring grace back,” Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas told AFP.



A London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner in Riyadh Air’s white and lavender livery took off at 2.30am (2330 GMT Tuesday), putting in motion a flagship project in Saudi Arabia’s push to reduce its economic reliance on oil. The Kingdom’s new national carrier, created to connect Saudi Arabia to more than 100 destinations worldwide and support Vision 2030, has entered service amid excitement rarely seen in modern commercial aviation.

For Riyadh Air’s leadership, employees, and supporters, this week marked far more than the delivery of an aircraft. It represented the culmination of a dream that began with an ambitious vision: to create a digitally native, globally connected airline that would redefine the travel experience while showcasing the hospitality, innovation, and ambition of Saudi Arabia.

The arrival of Riyadh Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, registered HZ-RXAA, served as a powerful symbol of that vision becoming reality. The aircraft’s delivery flight from Boeing’s facility in Charleston, South Carolina, became an emotional journey for the airline’s growing family.

“The Birth of a New National Carrier,” said Ian Bradley, Vice President of Communications at Riyadh Air. “I’ve worked for four other great airlines but never been involved in a start-up before. Riyadh Air is such a unique story and being involved up close is an incredible privilege, to have the opportunity to work with an unbelievably passionate, professional and diverse group of colleagues at every level across the airline.”

Bradley described a series of unforgettable moments that underscored the significance of the occasion.

“The last week has been unforgettable for everyone involved,” he said. “Gazing out the window on the B787-9 delivery flight from Boeing Charleston and seeing so many people come to wish us well on our journey back to Riyadh, seeing the Saudi Hawks approach our aircraft, HZ-RXAA, and escort us into Saudi airspace, hosting a town hall at 37,000 feet with the entire team back at headquarters, and upon arrival, seeing the emotional attachment everyone has to this airline, made this a very special 24 hours.”

As the aircraft entered Saudi airspace under escort from the Saudi Hawks aerobatic team, the moment was viewed by many as the symbolic handover of a new chapter in the Kingdom’s aviation history. The images quickly spread across social media, generating excitement among aviation enthusiasts and citizens alike.

Two days later, Riyadh Air revealed the aircraft’s interior for the first time during a gala event attended by employees, media representatives, government officials, VIP guests, and industry stakeholders. More than 200 cabin crew members and pilots participated in the celebration, showcasing the airline’s commitment to delivering a premium and distinctly Saudi travel experience.

RIyadh Air

The unveiling highlighted the airline’s emphasis on technology, comfort, sustainability, and customer-centric design—elements that have been central to Riyadh Air’s strategy since its launch announcement. Industry analysts have noted that few start-up airlines have entered the market with such strong financial backing, a clear national mandate, and a rapidly expanding aviation ecosystem.

The journey to this point has already included significant milestones. Riyadh Air secured one of the largest widebody aircraft orders in aviation history, assembled an experienced international management team, established partnerships across the travel and technology sectors, recruited thousands of aviation professionals, and built a global brand recognized well before its first commercial flight.

Yet despite the celebrations, company executives are quick to stress that the airline’s real challenge lies ahead.

“It’s been a week to remember for everyone at Riyadh Air,” Bradley reflected. “We don’t get to do this very often in our careers, or maybe never. But the real hard work starts now. We have only arrived at the starting line.”

Expectations for the airline remain exceptionally high. Riyadh Air is expected to play a critical role in transforming Riyadh into a major global aviation hub while supporting Saudi Arabia’s tourism ambitions and economic diversification goals. The carrier’s success will be measured not only by passenger numbers and destinations served but also by its ability to compete with some of the world’s most established airlines.

For now, however, there is a sense that history is being made.

The gleaming lavender-liveried Dreamliner standing on the tarmac in Riyadh is more than a new aircraft. It is the visible expression of a national vision years in the making—a symbol of ambition, confidence, and a future that has finally begun to take shape.

As Riyadh Air prepares for its first commercial operations, one thing is clear: the airline’s story is no longer about what it plans to become. The journey has officially begun.