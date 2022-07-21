Top 5 pet-friendly Mexican-Caribbean vacation destinations

The way of traveling has evolved and drastically changed in recent years; just a decade ago it was unlikely to consider traveling with your four-legged companion.

Nowadays, this trend has become more widely accepted in the tourism industry, impulsed not only by hotels, but travel agencies, restaurants and destinations alike.

Aside from the region’s natural wonders and wide array of activities, the Mexican-Caribbean offers a great variety of options when it comes to traveling and sharing experiences with your furry best friend.

1. Cancun – With unparalleled hotel infrastructure, Cancun boasts an incredible selection of lodging options. Aloft Cancun in the heart of the hotel zone has it all: a stunning view from the lagoon, a rooftop with the best atmosphere to watch the sun set, a 24-hour fitness center and gourmet pantry, and of course, comfortable rooms for you and your pet. The hotel is centrally located in Punta Cancun, so guests can take their pups for a walk to Cancun’s best sights.

Visitors can take a stroll in the hotel zone, visit a pet-friendly beach, or spend the day in the Marina Puerto Cancun mall. The downtown area offers plenty of options to grab a bite on the up-and-coming Nader Avenue – from Mexican staples like tacos, to sushi and Italian cuisine, trendy local spots dot the area. For a more upscale experience, the all-inclusive Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun is perfect for a couples’ getaway without leaving behind your faithful companion. The resort’s Dog Friendly Hotels & Resorts program offers canine travelers an exclusive bed, a drinking fountain and other amenities to spoil them.

2. Isla Mujeres – If you and your pet are up for an adventure in the sun, exploring the nearby island of Isla Mujeres is the right way to go. Just 20 minutes from the mainland by ferry is this tropical destination like no other. Upon stepping out of the pier, you will immediately feel a laid-back vibe and a beachy breeze, and even though you can easily explore the downtown area by foot, you can also rent a golf cart to explore other attractions, like the recently renovated Mayan-themed sculpture park in Punta Sur. Isla Mujeres is an easy day trip, but guests can also opt to stay overnight in one of the island’s charming hotels. Those looking to connect with fellow adventurers can stay in a pet-friendly hostel like Selina Isla Mujeres. The property offers private rooms, plus a hip beach club and morning yoga. Local and international restaurants are located just a few minutes away.

3. Playa del Carmen – A great destination for longer stays is Playa del Carmen. The easily walkable 5th Avenue, and its surrounding neighborhoods, is a great area to explore with your furry friend. A quick stop for brunch in one of the avenue’s many cozy cafés or restaurants on 38th Street is a must. Hotels like Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen, Thompson Main House or The Fives Downtown offer a chic stay close to all the action. Travelers looking to stay in a secluded enclave will find solace in Fairmont Mayakoba, where pets are welcomed as premium guests. From its surrounding mangroves and fresh-water canals to its high-end rooms and stunning cuisine, the acclaimed property is an environmentally conscious luxury getaway.

4. Tulum – Those looking to spend some days exploring the jungle and cenotes will be warmly received in Tulum. A few cenotes in the destination accept pets, like the new cenote beach club Buuts Ha, where visitors can lounge in its private cabanas and play fetch with their dogs. Placed at the entrance of the hotel zone is Aloft Tulum. The hotel reflects the charm of the destination in its onsite amenities like its rooftop, which overlooks a spectacular view of the jungle and Tulum’s iconic archaeological site. Aloft Tulum is close to bars, restaurants, supermarkets, and other attractions.

5. Bacalar – A hidden gem in the southern part of the state, this “Pueblo Mágico” (magical town) offers a taste of the slow life in its laid-back community. The Lagoon of Seven Colors mesmerizes travelers with its stunning hues, while downtown Bacalar is great to explore on bike or walking with your best buddy. For a delightful stay, Casa Bakal offers pet-friendly rooms, cabins and bungalows with the best views, plus an onsite dock, overlooking the lagoon. Casa Bakal hosts a broad range of water activities like kayaking, paddle boarding, and sailing. BALIK is the hotel’s picturesque, contemporary Mexican restaurant, with a menu by renowned chef Xavier Pérez Stone.