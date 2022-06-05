The New Ducato Estense Logo enhances one of the most attractive areas of Italy

The new logo for the Ducato Estense brand as well as the actions, envisaged by the communication strategy, which will be implemented as part of an innovative cultural tourism project – promoted, financed, and coordinated by the Italian Ministry of Culture – has been officially presented.

The overall project, launched in 2016, aimed at enhancing the area between Emilia- Romagna and Tuscany’s Garfagnana, i.e. the provinces of Ferrara, Modena, Reggio Emilia, and Lucca (in other terms, the parts of Emilia and Tuscany linking north to central Italy), is part of the “One billion for Culture” funding and makes use of 70 million euros from the 2014-2020 Development and Cohesion Fund allocated by the Italian Interministerial Committee for Economic Planning and Sustainable Development.

Image courtesy of Stefano Ferri Comunicazione e Marketing

The initiative involves the restoration and redevelopment of some of the most gorgeous architecture of the Este era, partly completed to date, is now deepening the awareness and the promotion of the territories.

Targets of the communication plan:

Ducato Estense is meant to focus on both culture and tourism. As for culture, it aims to lead people through the stories of the Este family thanks to the extraordinary testimonies of art and architecture scattered between Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany’s

Garfagnana, as well as to explain how the Este legacy is still relevant in the Italian culture and how many aspects of the local societies have their roots there.

As for tourism, it will propose thematic itineraries connecting the Este places in a new and fascinating way, which will trigger exciting and educational experiences. It will furthermore give access to information on places, itineraries, and events thanks to a tailored interactive and cartographic platform including information for each place, historical-artistic insights, photos, images, and videos. As many as seven itineraries will be proposed at first, dedicated to fine art, architecture, environmental and landscape heritage, and products.

The website, the app, and the hubs will contain all the insights into both the stories and the architectural and artistic heritage, with useful information and indications for accessibility, traffic, and recommended routes.

The coordination

The coordination of the project has been entrusted to the Regional Secretariat for Emilia-Romagna, a territorial institute of the Ministry of Culture, in synergy with the Regional Secretariat for Tuscany and in collaboration with other peripheral bodies of the Ministry. In the initial phase, the University of Bologna, the Office for Tourism of Emilia-Romagna as well as companies and professionals specializing in communication were involved too. In the current phase, the new technology partners are Centounopercento, DM Cultura, and Pixel.

The first events

Ducato Estense was introduced to a wide audience on Monday 16 May at the Art and Restoration Exhibition in Florence with a conference by the Regional

Secretariat for Tuscany of the Ministry of Culture, participated by executives, public officers, mayors, and representatives of the above-mentioned tech companies.

On the occasion of the International Exhibition of Cultural and Environmental Heritage in Ferrara (8-10 June), Ducato Estense will have a dedicated space inside the Ministry stand, and on 8 June, during the conference that will discuss the work in progress, the new logo and communication strategy will be proposed again.

In January 2023, a launch event will present a preview of the integrated communication campaign with a special focus on both the website and the elements characterizing the destination and its experiences.

Source: www.cantiereestense.it

Cantiere Estense leads the way towards Ducato Estense, the tourism and cultural project promoted by the Italian Ministry of Culture as part of the “One billion for Culture” plan. Cantiere Estense follows the backstage of the project, describing its progress, the development of in-depth studies on architectures and works of art, the evolution of the tailored interactive tools, and the development of the long-term scenarios.