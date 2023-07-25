The Barbican in London is alive again

To revitalize the world-famous arts and convention venue, the City of London Corporation has approved £25 million to launch the first stage of the Barbican Renewal Program.

The Policy and Resources Committee of the City Corporation approved the funds to improve the center’s operational and environmental performance over the next two years. The plan is to develop elements of a long-term master plan, conduct additional consultation, and deliver early systems and infrastructure work.

To make room for new creative uses, the Renewal Programme will invest in the center’s existing venues and public spaces, as well as enhance the site’s welcome, wayfinding, and technical capabilities.

It follows the City Corporation’s Destination City initiative, which aimed to create a 24-hour leisure destination for people from the United Kingdom (UK), other countries in Europe, and throughout the world.

The Barbican Centre is one of the finest postwar buildings in the United Kingdom and a worldwide symbol of the Brutalist movement. It is visited by about two million people every year.

The most intriguing musicians, actors, dancers, painters, and filmmakers are featured, and up-and-coming artists are given the chance to make a name for themselves. To create an unrivaled blend of arts, curiosity, and enterprise, the Barbican is also one of London’s most vibrant locations for domestic and international corporate events and conferences. The Barbican Centre was established and is primarily supported by the City Corporation.

Care for and investment in the Barbican Centre building, honoring its bold vision and design legacy while adapting to the creative opportunities and difficulties of the future, is the overall goal of the Barbican Renewal Programme.

Under the City Corporation’s Climate Action Strategy, it has pledged to become carbon neutral in its own operations by 2027, which will result in significant improvements to the building’s environmental performance.

Project designers promise to treat the complex with care, protecting its Grade II listing and the original architects’ intent for the over-40-year-old arts center.

The Barbican Renewal Programme has been conducting extensive public consultations since 2022 when it appointed an award-winning design team led by Allies and Morrison, Asif Khan Studio, and Buro Happold.

Chris Hayward, chairman of the city corporation’s policy board, remarked

The world’s most fascinating performers and artists are featured at the Barbican Centre, a famous arts and learning organization.

“It is a cultural pillar of our Destination City program, bolstering our already unrivaled arts and culture offer and raising our attractiveness as a global visitor destination.”

Tom Sleigh, chair of the Barbican Centre Board for the City Corporation, stated:

“The Barbican is alive with creative energy, captivating audiences, and enhancing the cultural and economic landscape of the City, the capital region, and beyond.

This initial investment is a component of the wider Renewal initiative, and it will help the arts center to continue providing life-changing events for millions of people.

“The Board acknowledges the need to care for this internationally renowned listed asset and sympathetically intervene in the built environment to make it more open, inclusive, and sustainable.”

CEO of the Barbican Centre Claire Spencer stated,

We are very appreciative of the City Corporation’s support for the Barbican Renewal Project. Our mission is to inspire, connect, and generate debate in order to impact the lives of artists, audiences, and communities. Vital to this effort is the restoration of our magnificent Barbican structure.

We have a unique chance to preserve the Barbican’s exceptional architectural history while also reimagining what an arts center in the twenty-first century can and should be, and making sure that the space is accessible to all. To meet the difficulties and embrace the opportunities of the future, I look forward to continuing to collaborate with our talented design team, existing and future users of our building, and the community.

With the help of the Barbican Renewal Programme, the Barbican Centre will continue to serve as London’s cultural hub and a beacon for innovation in the arts, sciences, and business.

The Barbican Centre will look to a variety of other financing sources for the remaining phases of the initiative after receiving £25 million from the City Corporation.

The City Corporation invests about £130 million annually in heritage and cultural initiatives, making it the UK's fourth largest funder of such endeavors. Among the many cultural and historical landmarks under the organization's care are the Barbican Centre, Tower Bridge, Guildhall School of Music and Drama, Guildhall Art Gallery, London Metropolitan Archives, and Keats House. The London Symphony Orchestra and the Museum of London also benefit from this funding.