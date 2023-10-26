The Bahamas Launches Official Sponsorship at Miami vs Clemson Game

The Islands of The Bahamas officially launched its destination sponsorship during a game on October 21 that saw the University of Miami Hurricanes go head-to-head against the Clemson University Tigers at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The ‘Canes grounded out a victory on their home turf by toppling the Clemson Tigers in double overtime, 28-20.

On hand to mark the launch of the multi-year partnership was the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. The deputy prime minister led a small delegation including Hon. Senator Randy Rolle, Global Consultant, and other Ministry executives at the official sponsorship game. DPM Cooper presented a special gift on-field to Dan Radakovich, UM Director of Athletics and met with Julio Frenk, UM President and Josh Friedman, President of UM’s Alumni Association. The deputy prime minister was also proud to host industry partners, Bahamian students, athletes, and professors studying and working at the university.

“We are very enthusiastic about the reach of this partnership and the opportunity to work with such an admired brand as the U,” said DPM Cooper.

The partnership further demonstrates The Bahamas’ close relationship with Florida, specifically Miami, where the rich Bahamian heritage and culture continues to thrive.

Bahamians were recognized earlier this year for their contribution to the growth of the area that is now designated Little Bahamas of Coconut Grove.

“With the close proximity to our shores and deep roots that our island nation holds with Florida, I believe there are countless ways we can maximize this partnership to advance our sports and education sectors and more.”

In the vibrant and bustling Fan Zone, attendees engaged with tourism representatives on the many offerings across the 16-island destination located just 50 miles away and were treated to the pulsating and rhythmic Junkanoo rush out. Thousands of attendees had the chance to enter the ongoing sweepstakes for an adventure of a lifetime in The Islands of The Bahamas.

DPM Cooper said the Government of The Bahamas continues to work diligently to increase tourist numbers and forward bookings for 2023 that should result in a new banner year of arrivals to the island paradise.

“This is part of that broad-based strategic effort to position our national Sports in Paradise initiative and ensure that the message is out there that The Bahamas is open for business, with more exciting partnerships in the pipeline,” he added.

image courtesy of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism

The agreement between The Islands of The Bahamas and UM includes game presenting sponsorships, Bahamian themed promotions and on-site activations, across UM’s football and basketball programs. The Bahamas is known for being the backdrop of many successful major international sporting events, training sessions and more throughout its history and continues to lead the travel market as a mecca for sporting events. This multi-year partnership with UM is expected to strengthen the country’s national “Sports in Paradise” initiative by positioning The Bahamas as the ideal destination for sports related meetings/conferences, tournaments, events and more. The partnership was facilitated by Legends, which has managed corporate sponsorships and multimedia rights for UM Athletics since April 2021.

For more information on The Islands of The Bahamas x UM Athletics partnership, visit: www.bahamas.com/TheU .

