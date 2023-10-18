Meeting and Incentive Travel Breaking Travel News NewsBrief Press Release USA Travel News

Taking Big Strides at IMEX America

48 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz
IMEX Run - image courtesy of IMEX
Written by Linda Hohnholz

The second day of IMEX America was up and running early today with over 400 people registered for the IMEXrun.

Taking in the iconic Welcome to Las Vegas sign and the glittering Strip, the 5km route formed an energetic start to another business-filled day at the show.

This year’s IMEXrun is sponsored by the Netherlands Board of Tourism & Conventions (NBTC) and Amsterdam Convention Bureau and powered by PRA in partnership with IMEX.

IMEX America 2023 is taking place at the Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, and opened with Smart Monday, powered by MPI on Monday, October 16, followed by the e-day trade show October 17 -19. www.imexamerica.com   

eTurboNews is a media partner for IMEX.

Linda Hohnholz

