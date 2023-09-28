Taiwan Tourism Launches New Tourist Campaign

The number of international travelers to Taiwan has steadily increased since Taiwan eased its border controls and will likely reach 6 million visitors in 2023.

To accelerate the tourism industry’s revival and establish Taiwan as the primary destination for travelers, the Tourism Administration, M.O.T.C has launched new tourist campaign.

The “Plan to Accelerate and Expand Attraction of International Tourism ~ Taiwan the Lucky Land” campaign would allow visitors who are not part of tour groups and who are staying between 3-90 days to have a chance at winning the NT$5,000 in consumption vouchers.