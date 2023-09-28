Taiwan Travel Destination News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Short News

Taiwan Tourism Launches New Tourist Campaign

3 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson
The number of international travelers to Taiwan has steadily increased since Taiwan eased its border controls and will likely reach 6 million visitors in 2023.

To accelerate the tourism industry’s revival and establish Taiwan as the primary destination for travelers, the Tourism Administration, M.O.T.C has launched new tourist campaign.

The “Plan to Accelerate and Expand Attraction of International Tourism ~ Taiwan the Lucky Land” campaign would allow visitors who are not part of tour groups and who are staying between 3-90 days to have a chance at winning the NT$5,000 in consumption vouchers.

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

