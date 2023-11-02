Airline News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief USA Travel News

Southwest Airlines to Buy 680 Million Gallons of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

24 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
Southwest Airlines announced the signing of agreement with USA BioEnergy, LLC, to purchase up to 680 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Southwest Airlines plans to begin purchasing SAF from USA BioEnergy’s facility near Bon Wier, Texas, as early as 2028.

Over the term of the 20-year agreement, once blended with conventional jet fuel, the SAF could produce the equivalent of 2.59 billion gallons of net-zero fuel and avoid 30 million metric tons of CO2.

Southwest and USA BioEnergy have also established a long-term strategic relationship offering Southwest the opportunity to purchase up to another projected 180 million gallons of SAF per year from future planned production facilities.

About the author

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

