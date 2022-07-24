Sky High at The Standard Bangkok Mahanakhon: An Absolute Gem

Due to open next week, the new “The Standard” Bangkok hotel was having a practice run beforehand with invited family, friends, and media.

Having experienced the hotel and an overnight stay, I now feel I understand the brand and the concept. I get it. The upside logo shouts out that they are not The Standard. Quite the opposite. It is a fantastic brand.

They have got so many things right. Up close it becomes clear that they are taking hospitality in a new direction. And I like what I am seeing.

Its modern, quirky colorful with exceptional design features and outstanding offerings. Its food concepts, for instance, are excellent.

I recommend you take a closer look to get under their skin and fully understand (and experience) the ethos of this fantastic hotel company founded in 1999.

My recent stay and experience at The Standard gave me a deep insight into the mindset of the company and the unswerving vision of how a modern upscale hotel should look and feel. It is in the detail and permeates everything, whether the software and its people or each touch point – hard or soft.

Having worked in the industry at a senior level, this was by far one of my most exciting and interesting reviews of any hotel I have undertaken in recent times.

This is what the corporate blurb says about the hotel:

“Bangkok is a buzzy, bold city planned not from the top down but created from the bottom up.”

“That spirit of innovation and unconventionality has made the Thai capital the perfect locale for our Asia flagship, with The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon.”

The hotel is located in one of the most iconic buildings in the city. The 155-room hotel is truly a landmark. Rooms range from 40 sqm to 144 sqm.

The Standard Bangkok Mahanakhon hotel

Facilities include a terrace pool, fitness center, meeting rooms, and an exceptional variety of food, drink, and nightlife venues. The Parlor is the hotel’s hub for socializing, cocktails, work, lounging, live music, lectures, and the tearoom, Tease. American steakhouse classics at The Standard Grill, superb Chinese cuisine by Mott 32, and two remarkable sky-high dining experience from Ojo, a Mexican-inspired restaurant and the Sky Beach, the highest alfresco rooftop bar in Bangkok.

