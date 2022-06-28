South East Asia Hotel Investors’ Summit opens in Bangkok to record numbers

SEAHIS 2022 opened today with a record attendance and record sponsors. With over 100 speakers and with 40% of attendees being hotel owners or owners’ representatives the conference has a laser sharp focus on topics and questions that hotel owners would ask.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE This content was based on a press release or media pitch, and is available to our premium subscribers. PR professionals pitching for press-coverage on eTurboNews can avoid the paywall when utilizing our commercial options. Please refer to www.breakingnewseditor.com

Simon Allison, Chairman and CEO Hoftel Asia Ltd, speaking live from the Summit said, “With a record 280 attendees of a very high quality of delegates, we have good support from the industry with a record number of sponsors ranging from owners to operators, lawyers and consultants. A very broad spectrum we have managed to achieve a truly regional event.