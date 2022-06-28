Breaking Travel News Business Travel Destination Hospitality Industry Meetings (MICE) News Press Statement Thailand Tourism Travel Wire News

South East Asia Hotel Investors’ Summit opens in Bangkok to record numbers

KP Ho, Founder and Executive Chairman at Banyan Tree chats with Hoftel’s Simon Allison at SEAHIS 2022 - image courtesy of A.J.Wood
SEAHIS 2022 opened today with a record attendance and record sponsors. With over 100 speakers and with 40% of attendees being hotel owners or owners’ representatives the conference has a laser sharp focus on topics and questions that hotel owners would ask.

Simon Allison, Chairman and CEO Hoftel Asia Ltd, speaking live from the Summit said, “With a record 280 attendees of a very high quality of delegates, we have good support from the industry with a record number of sponsors ranging from owners to operators, lawyers and consultants. A very broad spectrum we have managed to achieve a truly regional event.

