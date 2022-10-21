Skål International Annual General Assembly voting results are in

Skål International Annual General Assembly announced this year’s voting results today.
Here are the results of the electronic voting conducted through Election Buddy on 15 and 16 October 2022:
FOR PRESIDENT
- Total votes tallied: 280
- Juan Ignacio Steta (Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico): 280
- Abstentions: 43
- Absolute majority required.
Juan Ignacio Steta is elected Incoming President for 2023.
FOR VICE PRESIDENT
Results of the first round:
- Total votes tallied: 418
- Marja Eela-Kaskinen (Turku, Finland): 125
- Denise Scrafton (Melbourne, Australia): 126
- Annette Cardenas (Panama): 167
None of the candidates achieved an absolute majority, so a second round was required. Since there were two vacancies, the three candidates remained on the second ballot.
Results of the second round:
- Total votes tallied: 367
- Marja Eela-Kaskinen (Turku, Finland): 97
- Denise Scrafton (Melbourne, Australia): 106
- Annette Cardenas (Panama): 164
- Simple majority required.
- The candidate getting the highest number of votes is declared Senior Vice President and the one with the second highest number of votes becomes Vice President.
Annette Cardenas is declared Senior Vice President and Denise Scrafton Vice President.
FOR DIRECTORS
Results of the first round:
- Votes tallied: 464
- Kevin S Rautenbach (Krabi, Thailand): 80
- Mohan N.S.N. (Hyderabad, India): 115
- Franz Heffeter (Salzburg, Austria): 134
- Andres Hayes (Washington D.C., U.S.A.): 135
None of the candidates achieved an absolute majority, so a second round was required. Since there were two vacancies the three candidates with the highest number of votes remained and Kevin Rautenbach with the smallest number of votes had to withdraw.
Results of the second round:
- Votes tallied: 400
- Andres Hayes (Washington D.C., U.S.A.): 154
- Mohan N.S.N. (Hyderabad, India): 127
- Franz Heffeter (Salzburg, Austria): 119
- Simple majority required. The two candidates obtaining the highest number of votes on the second round are declared elected.
Andres Hayes and Mohan N.S.N. are elected as Directors.
FOR AUDITOR AND DEPUTY AUDITOR
- Votes tallied: 288
- Denis Smith (Winnipeg, Canada): 134
- Katarina Hauptfeld (Kvarner, Croatia): 154
Katarina Hauptfeld is the new elected Auditor while Denis Smith is the Deputy Auditor.
FOR MENBRE D´HONNEUR
- Robert Bader (Orlando, U.S.A.)
- Votes tallied: 248
- YES: 225
- NO: 23
- Abstentions: 75
- Absolute majority required.
Robert Bader is confirmed as Membre d’Honneur.
- Armando Ballarin (Venezia, Italy)
- Votes tallied: 241
- YES: 220
- NO:21
- Abstentions: 82
- Absolute majority required.
Armando Ballarin is confirmed as Membre d’Honneur.
- Carol Bayne (Cape Town, South Africa)
- Votes tallied: 228
- YES:200
- NO: 28
- Abstentions: 95
- Absolute majority required.
Carol Bayne is confirmed as Membre d’Honneur.
- Mohamed Buzizi (Bahrain)
- Votes tallied: 209
- YES: 180
- NO: 29
- Abstentions: 114
- Absolute majority required.
Mohamed Buzizi is confirmed as Membre d’Honneur.
- Shekhar Divadkar (Goa, India)
- Votes tallied: 224
- YES: 193
- NO: 31
- Abstentions: 99
- Absolute majority required.
Shekhar Divadkar is confirmed as Membre d’Honneur.
- Mario Rehulka (Wien, Austria)
- Votes tallied: 233
- YES: 198
- NO: 35
- Abstentions: 90
- Absolute majority required.
Mario Rehulka is confirmed as Membre d’Honneur.
- John Ruzich (New York, U.S.A.)
- Votes tallied: 252
- YES: 228
- NO: 24
- Abstentions: 71
- Absolute majority required.
John Ruzich is confirmed as Membre d’Honneur.
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE SKÅL INTERNATIONAL STATUTES
- Votes tallied: 299
- YES: 200
- NO: 99
- Abstentions: 24
- 2/3 majority required.
The Proposed Amendments to the Skål International Statutes are approved.
QUEBEC RECONFIRMATION AS THE 2023 SKÅL INTERNATIONAL WORLD CONGRESS SITE
- Votes tallied: 296
- YES: 238
- NO: 58
- Abstentions: 27
- Absolute majority required.
Quebec is reconfirmed as the host of the 2023 Skål International World Congress.