Skål International Annual General Assembly voting results are in

Here are the results of the electronic voting conducted through Election Buddy on 15 and 16 October 2022:

FOR PRESIDENT

Total votes tallied: 280

Juan Ignacio Steta (Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico): 280

Abstentions: 43

Absolute majority required.

Juan Ignacio Steta is elected Incoming President for 2023.

FOR VICE PRESIDENT

Results of the first round:

Total votes tallied: 418

Marja Eela-Kaskinen (Turku, Finland): 125

Denise Scrafton (Melbourne, Australia): 126

Annette Cardenas (Panama): 167

None of the candidates achieved an absolute majority, so a second round was required. Since there were two vacancies, the three candidates remained on the second ballot.

Results of the second round:

Total votes tallied: 367

Marja Eela-Kaskinen (Turku, Finland): 97

Denise Scrafton (Melbourne, Australia): 106

Annette Cardenas (Panama): 164

Simple majority required.

The candidate getting the highest number of votes is declared Senior Vice President and the one with the second highest number of votes becomes Vice President.

Annette Cardenas is declared Senior Vice President and Denise Scrafton Vice President.

FOR DIRECTORS

Results of the first round:

Votes tallied: 464

Kevin S Rautenbach (Krabi, Thailand): 80

Mohan N.S.N. (Hyderabad, India): 115

Franz Heffeter (Salzburg, Austria): 134

Andres Hayes (Washington D.C., U.S.A.): 135

None of the candidates achieved an absolute majority, so a second round was required. Since there were two vacancies the three candidates with the highest number of votes remained and Kevin Rautenbach with the smallest number of votes had to withdraw.

Results of the second round:

Votes tallied: 400

Andres Hayes (Washington D.C., U.S.A.): 154

Mohan N.S.N. (Hyderabad, India): 127

Franz Heffeter (Salzburg, Austria): 119

Simple majority required. The two candidates obtaining the highest number of votes on the second round are declared elected.

Andres Hayes and Mohan N.S.N. are elected as Directors.

FOR AUDITOR AND DEPUTY AUDITOR

Votes tallied: 288

Denis Smith (Winnipeg, Canada): 134

Katarina Hauptfeld (Kvarner, Croatia): 154

Katarina Hauptfeld is the new elected Auditor while Denis Smith is the Deputy Auditor.

FOR MENBRE D´HONNEUR

Robert Bader (Orlando, U.S.A.)

Votes tallied: 248

YES: 225

NO: 23

Abstentions: 75

Absolute majority required.

Robert Bader is confirmed as Membre d’Honneur.

Armando Ballarin (Venezia, Italy)

Votes tallied: 241

YES: 220

NO:21

Abstentions: 82

Absolute majority required.

Armando Ballarin is confirmed as Membre d’Honneur.

Carol Bayne (Cape Town, South Africa)

Votes tallied: 228

YES:200

NO: 28

Abstentions: 95

Absolute majority required.

Carol Bayne is confirmed as Membre d’Honneur.

Mohamed Buzizi (Bahrain)

Votes tallied: 209

YES: 180

NO: 29

Abstentions: 114

Absolute majority required.

Mohamed Buzizi is confirmed as Membre d’Honneur.

Shekhar Divadkar (Goa, India)

Votes tallied: 224

YES: 193

NO: 31

Abstentions: 99

Absolute majority required.

Shekhar Divadkar is confirmed as Membre d’Honneur.

Mario Rehulka (Wien, Austria)

Votes tallied: 233

YES: 198

NO: 35

Abstentions: 90

Absolute majority required.

Mario Rehulka is confirmed as Membre d’Honneur.

John Ruzich (New York, U.S.A.)

Votes tallied: 252

YES: 228

NO: 24

Abstentions: 71

Absolute majority required.

John Ruzich is confirmed as Membre d’Honneur.

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE SKÅL INTERNATIONAL STATUTES

Votes tallied: 299

YES: 200

NO: 99

Abstentions: 24

2/3 majority required.

The Proposed Amendments to the Skål International Statutes are approved.

QUEBEC RECONFIRMATION AS THE 2023 SKÅL INTERNATIONAL WORLD CONGRESS SITE

Votes tallied: 296

YES: 238

NO: 58

Abstentions: 27

Absolute majority required.

Quebec is reconfirmed as the host of the 2023 Skål International World Congress.

