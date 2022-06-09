Breaking Travel News Business Travel Destination Hospitality Industry Meetings (MICE) Mexico Newsletter Tourism Travel Wire News

Skal International Mexico goes all out at Tianguis Turistico

35 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
en English
image courtesy of Tianguis Turistico
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Skal International Mexico went full flair with activities and events during the Tianguis Turístico, known as the national and international tourism event of the year in Mexico, which was held in Acapulco.

During the inauguration ceremony held on Sunday, May 22, Rafael Millan received from the Minister of Tourism a recognition award for his leadership in the tourism and hospitality industry in Mexico.

SKALMEX, for the second time in 6 months participated in the trade show and this year, signed an agreement for Sustainable Gastronomy with seven State Ministers of Tourism.

The twinning of the Acapulco and Puebla Clubs were for the first time performed in the midst of the Tianguis which the Secretary of Tourism of the State of Guerrero Santo Ramirez organized with SKALMEX. The signing was witnessed by the National President, Jane Garcia, along with Ivonne Rosado, President of Skal International Acapulco, and Javier Dominguez, President of Skal International Puebla.

The traditional SKALMEX luncheon held by Skal Acapulco was one of the greatest highlights of the event.

There were many Skalleagues from around Mexico who participated along with distinguished guests and representatives from presidential municipalities, city mayors, and embassy dignitaries, including Juan Ignacio Steta, Senior Vice President of Skal International.

Tianguis Turístico México is thought of as a bread-making event that has its beginnings from 46 years ago. The event promotes and sells Mexico as a destination – unique for its history, its culture, and its natural wonders.

This professional, dynamic, and highly productive event, consolidates at an international level main expositors from the Mexican tourism industry to share their knowledge and ideas and for companies to network in this important economic sector.

Acapulco was ready to show the world everything it has to offer, with the world’s longest zip line over the sea, Dolores Olmedo’s house with two outdoor murals by Diego Rivera and inspired by Aztec culture, a shopping center with a Venice-style navigable canal, and international food restaurants.

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

