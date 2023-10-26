Seychelles Tourism Department Takes a Momentous Leap Toward Sustainability

Under the banner of the “Sustainable Seychelles Brand,” this visionary initiative is spurred by a collective determination to safeguard the paradise of Seychelles for generations yet to come. The brand aspires to provide a comprehensive roadmap for adopting and promoting sustainable practices throughout the tourism industry and other sectors, with an emphasis on unity and shared responsibility. The brand aims to guarantee that Seychelles remains a clean and ecologically conscious destination by promoting cooperation and active engagement.

The campaign was officially launched by the Minister for Foreign Affairs & Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde. In attendance was the esteemed Mrs. Sherin Francis, Principal Secretary for Tourism, joined by Mr. Denis Matatiken, Principal Secretary for Environment, Mr. Tony Imaduwa, Principal Secretary for Energy and Climate Change Department, and Mr. Shane Emilie, Chief Executive Officer of the Landscape and Waste Management Agency (LWMA). The ceremony also witnessed the presence of numerous NGOs and representatives of the Tourism Industry.

The Sustainable Seychelles campaign is built upon three robust pillars: Sensitization and Awareness, Education and Training, and Service Monitoring and Awards.

Notably, these pillars include the much-anticipated Seychelles Sustainable Tourism Label (SSTL), which has been renamed as Sustainable Seychelles Recognition and Certification and will now operate under the Sustainable Seychelles umbrella brand.

The grand reveal of the Sustainable Seychelles Brand Logo and captivating launch video was entrusted to the capable hands of Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, the Director General for Destination Marketing. The visual elements spoke volumes, conveying the key aspects of sustainability in Seychelles, both present and future.

In a gesture of admiration, the Tourism Department used this platform to acknowledge four outstanding partners who were pioneers in embracing the Seychelles Sustainable Tourism Label back in 2012. These trailblazing entities—Constance Ephelia Resort, Berjaya Beau Vallon Bay Resort, Hanneman Holiday Residence, and Kempinski Seychelles Resort—were hailed for their enduring commitment to sustainability.

Partners holding valid SSTL certification programs were proudly presented with their new Sustainable Seychelles certificates, a testament to their ongoing dedication to sustainable practices.

As the event drew to a close, the attendees were treated to a special performance by the talented duo Ryan Louise and Cresshiela Ladouceur. Together, they brought the Sustainable Seychelles

Brand’s anthem to life, a melodious composition by Raymond Clarisse, ensuring that the energy remained high and spirits soared.