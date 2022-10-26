Seychelles receives great interest at Magical Kenya Trade Expo

Seychelles was among Eastern and Southern Africa countries to participate in the 3-day Magical Kenya Travel Expo in Nairobi in early October.

The annual event, which was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, received an impressive turnout of over 200 exhibitors and 160 global buyers from key source markets.

The Tourism Seychelles team was composed of the Director for Africa, Ms. Christine Vel, based at Botanical House and Mrs. Saida Mussard from the Visitor Information Services unit. They were accompanied by Mrs. Popsy D’Souza-Getonga, Seychelles’ Tourism Ambassador based in Nairobi.

To celebrate this opportune moment, the Expo was held in a new outdoor setting at the Bomas of Kenya, a tourist village in Nairobi displaying the traditional villages from several Kenyan tribes. The setting is also home to the largest auditorium in Africa, where traditional dances are frequently performed.

Tourism Seychelles received excellent engagement at the fair, including a visit from the Minister for Tourism in Kenya, Mr. Najib Balala.

The markets appear to be steadily growing in favour of Seychelles as a destination among both the locals and large expat communities in the East African countries. This is especially noticeable in Kenya, where there are nonstop flights from Kenya Airways serving the destination.

Ms. Christine Vel expressed her satisfaction with the overall engagement at the tourism trade expo.

“The team saw great interest and demand from the East African markets. Our booth was highly active during the three days; we had meetings right after one another and several walk-in meetings. People were eager to learn more about the destination and what adventures are available on the islands,” said Ms. Vel.

