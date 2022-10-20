Seychelles crowned the 29th annual World Travel Awards

Seychelles was acclaimed as the “Indian Ocean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination 2022” during the 29th annual World Travel Awards.

The awards were hosted at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

The destination scooped three additional titles including the ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Cruise Destination 2022’, Seychelles’ Port Victoria winning the ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Cruise Port’ and Air Seychelles winning the ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Airline’.

To receive such prestigious recognitions at one of the most esteemed awards ceremonies in the travel and tourism industry is a triumph for the country. Celebrated as one of the most outstanding destinations in the region, the Seychelles Islands offers magical experiences to the thousands of visitors that travel to its shores every year.

Speaking about the accolades, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, the Director General for Destination Marketing, stated that she is proud to see Seychelles continue to flourish as a destination.

“We are undeniably proud of our achievements; romance and cruises remain two important segments for the industry.”

“Among the thousands of visitors yearly, Seychelles also receives a large majority of couples that come to celebrate their love in a remote tropical paradise. Our shores have witnessed countless fairytale-like engagements, weddings and honeymoons. We are humbled to be associated with the greatest feeling in the world,” said Mrs. Willemin.

Upholding their title, in 2021, the archipelago was named by the World Travel Award as the most romantic destination in the world and the best honeymoon destination in the Indian Ocean.

Seychelles competed against other world-class Indian Ocean destinations such as Maldives and Mauritius. To be awarded the honor of the ultimate romantic getaway consecutively is a clear marker of the destination’s commitment to excellence.

On her part, the Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs. Sherin Francis, dedicated the awards to the local trade partners.

“It is with great honor that Seychelles accepts these four World Travel Award recognitions. I would like to thank all our partners who work diligently to keep our destination deserving of the standards they set. I would also like to thank all the travel professionals, media partners and the public worldwide who have voted and deemed Seychelles as the worthy recipient of these awards,” said the Principal Secretary.

The World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony is the premier VIP tourism gathering of the region and saw the attendance of prestigious travel figureheads from across the African and the Indian Ocean region.

