Saudia Signs Agreement with Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority

The agreement was signed by Ms. Manal Alshehri, VP of Passenger Sales at Saudia, and Mr. Amjad Shacker, the Acting CEO of SCEGA. The signing ceremony took place during the World Travel Market (WTM) event hosted in London, marking another significant milestone for Saudia.

Within this agreement, Saudia will offer exclusive rates across its flight network to organizers and attendees of exhibitions and events arranged by the Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority. Additionally, sub-agreements will be formulated to create promotional codes for each event organized by SCEGA.

The exhibition and conference industry in the Kingdom is achieving unprecedented growth, witnessing significant attention and drawing numerous visitors, participants, and organizers from around the world.

Ms. Manal Alshahri highlighted that one of the key objectives of Saudia’s new era is the establishment of impactful partnerships across diverse sectors that reflect the Kingdom’s remarkable developments in various domains. This objective aligns with Saudia’s contribution to the realization of Saudi Vision 2030. She emphasized that Saudia aims to play an important role in connecting the world to the Kingdom through its extensive flight network, and it will continue to enhance the travel experience through its products and services, promoting authentic Saudi culture and making the journey more immersive and culturally significant for its guests.

Mr. Amjad Shacker stated that this agreement will facilitate organizing global business events in the Kingdom through obtaining benefits and discounts on international flights for visitors attending from all over the world. The cooperation will extend to include addressing the challenges that faces the exhibitions and conferences’ visitors through exchanging related data.