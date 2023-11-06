Saudia and Royal Commission for AlUla Sign New Agreement for Joint Ventures

The agreement was signed on the first day of the World Travel Market (WTM) event held in London by Ms. Manal Alshehri, VP of Passenger Sales at Saudia, and Mr. Rami Almoallim, VP of the Marketing and Management Office at the RCU.

The agreement between the two parties includes securing a number of scheduled flights from Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam airports to AlUla, comprising a collective total of 8 flights per week.

Ms. Manal Alshehri highlighted Saudia’s pivotal role as a key partner of the RCU in supporting efforts to attract tourists to the Kingdom, both domestically and internationally. She emphasized that the agreement marks a progressive stride in the strategic cooperation between the two entities. This is particularly significant following the launch of Saudia’s new brand and era focused on embedding Saudi culture and identity into its products and services, engaging guests’ five senses. Additionally, the agreement aims to integrate cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies into the airline’s operations and services.

Mr. Rami Almoallim stated that the agreement with Saudia represents a continuation of several significant partnerships established by the RCU with the airline over recent years. Highlighting the airline as a pivotal partner in promoting AlUla as a tourist destination, he emphasized their continuous contribution to developing the province’s tourism sector by transporting guests from major cities within and outside the Kingdom. Saudia has actively promoted the rich cultural and historical landscape of AlUla, positioning the region as an unparalleled global destination.

Furthermore, it has played an integral role in various promotional campaigns launched by the RCU to increase the number of visitors to this tourist destination, aiming to receive 250,000 visitors by the end of 2023 and 292,000 visitors by the end of 2024.

It is worth noting that as part of the strategic partnership between Saudia and the RCU, the airline launched its first Polo team comprising three players who participated in the Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo Tournament held from February 11-12, 2022.

This endeavor served as a testament to Saudia’s commitment to advancing the tourism and sports sectors in the Kingdom.

The collaborative initiatives also involved launching the world’s first “Museum in the Sky” flight to AlUla in November 2021. The flight showcased the cultural significance of AlUla, portraying it as a living museum that hosts the Hegra archaeological site, the Kingdom’s first UNESCO World Heritage-listed site.

Moreover, Saudia provided sponsorship for the AlUla Skies Festival, an integral part of the AlUla Moments calendar for 2022 and 2023. This festival is designed to enjoy hot air balloon activities and stargazing and highlights the historical connection of ancient civilizations with the skies in the AlUla region.