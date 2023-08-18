Sandals Dunn’s River – Where Life Flows

The allure of this magical place pulls guests in to stay at the most iconic resort in the heart of Ocho Rios in Jamaica.

On the north coast of Jamaica, rivers meander through forests, and rushing waterfalls wash over the landscape. In this secluded spot, filled with the Earth’s abundance, love flows naturally. Hand-picked by Sandals founder, the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart, for its pristine beach and its close distance to Jamaica’s spectacular natural wonder, the completely reimagined Sandals Dunn’s River resort in Ocho Rios has returned to the Sandals Family.

Here, nature and luxury go hand in hand, and Jamaica’s native elements are present in every experience across the resort. Modern designs of the one-of-a-kind rooms and suites are inspired by the stunning phenomenon of Dunn’s River, encapsulating the rainforest backdrop for this tranquil place.

IMAGE: BEACHFRONT SUITE

Beachfront Skypool Suites

Imagine stepping onto the balcony and laying eyes on an infinite shore. SkyPool Suites made their debut at the innovative Sandals Grenada. Now, Sandals Dunn’s River will be home to Jamaica’s first SkyPool Suites, the only one of its kind on the island. These SkyPool Suites are in a class of their own with a pool stretching across the length of the balcony, offering an impressive view of where the ocean meets the horizon.

IMAGE: COYABA VILLA

Coyaba Sky Rondoval Villas

A first of its kind, the Coyaba Sky Rondoval villas reinvent the state of luxury, with an oversized swim-up pool and a personal sanctuary boasting breath-taking open-air terrace atop these villas with stylish furnishings – all offering ways to enjoy the sun’s warmth. And there’s a complimentary Celestial Butler Package where couples will be treated to a rooftop picnic under the stars where they can explore the constellations via telescope with an informative guide to the sky, and a personalized star map from The Night Sky (limited availability of complimentary custom star maps by The Night Sky).

IMAGE: EDESSA RESTAURANT

Gourmet Dining By The Dozen

Savor an appetizing array of dishes and unique atmosphere at twelve unmatched Global Gourmet™ dining options that will take the breath away. Enjoy the irie spirit of the new specialty rum bar or the elegant setting of Edessa named for the ancient city of Edessa, named for the ancient city of “abundant waters.”

IMAGE: GOLF COURSE

Green Fees Are Complimentary

A luxury all-inclusive vacation at Sandals Dunn’s River means access to one of the premier golf clubs in the Caribbean, recognized as one of the finest in Jamaica by Golf Digest and Frommers Travel Guide. This scenic 18-hole course rises 700 feet above sea level in the lush hills of Ocho Rios, with a practice range, putting and chipping greens, pro shop, restaurant, bar and jerk shack. Be a member of the club as you experience golf vacation perfection.

There’s Still Time to Take Advantage of Sandals Dunn’s River Opening Offer

Guests may get up to a $605 Instant Credit when booking any qualifying Sandals Dunn’s River Resort vacation of 4 nights or longer, but hurry – the booking window is good through August 31, 2023 for travel to the resort up until December 31, 2025. Credit is as follows:

$605 Instant Credit on 7-paid nights or longer

$505 Instant Credit on 6-paid nights

$405 Instant Credit 5-paid nights

$305 Instant Credit on 4-paid nights

Sandals Dunn’s River all-inclusive resort – where guests just have to bring the love.