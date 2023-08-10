Royal Caribbean Spectrum of the Seas Returns to Hong Kong

This is the first time the cruise line returned after travel resumed and its announcement to make Hong Kong its homeport in 2024. The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) held a welcome ceremony at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal on August 4, 2023. The ceremony featured a lively lion dance and drums performance to welcome the return of the cruise liner.

The HKTB also handed out souvenirs to cruise passengers arriving in Hong Kong. With the Government’s and HKTB’s proactive efforts before and after the pandemic, vessels of 18 cruise lines have been secured to visit Hong Kong this year, with 166 ship calls. This not only provides visitors with a more prosperous and diversified range of cruise itineraries and experiences but also reflects Hong Kong’s readiness to welcome more international cruise ships to the city, thus further consolidating Hong Kong’s position as a cruise hub in Asia.

The HKTB will continue to maintain close liaison with cruise lines to attract them to use Hong Kong as their homeport or departure port and support them in maintaining and increasing the number of cruises to Hong Kong, as well as launching promotional activities and building partnerships in the Greater Bay Area.

As of today, 18 cruise lines visiting Hong Kong in 2023 include:

As summer heat has sent US flight delays, cancellations, and strandings soaring, passengers can turn to www.FlyersRights.org website, telephone hotline 877-FLYERS6 or hotline@flyersrights.org as well as www.transportation.gov/airconsumer for information, guidance and filing complaints.

1. AIDA Cruises

2. Azamara Club Cruises

3. Celebrity Cruises

4. China Merchant Viking Cruises

5. Fred Olsen Cruise Lines

6. Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

7. Holland America Line

8. MSC Cruises

9. Oceania Cruises

10. Peace Boat

11. Princess Cruises

12. Regent Seven Seas Cruises

13. Resorts World Cruises

14. Royal Caribbean International

15. Silversea Cruises

16. TUI Cruises

17. Viking Ocean Cruises

18. Windstar Cruises