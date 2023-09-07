Rome and Canada Flights All Year Round

Mario is a veteran in the travel industry.

His experience extends worldwide since 1960 when at the age of 21 he started exploring Japan, Hong Kong, and Thailand.

Mario has seen the World Tourism develop up to date and witnessed the

destruction of the root/testimony of the past of a good number of countries in favor of modernity/progress.

During the last 20 years Mario's travel experience has concentrated in South East Asia and of late included the Indian Sub Continent.

Part of Mario's work experience includes multi activities in the Civil Aviation

field concluded after organizing the kik off of for Malaysia Singapore Airlines in Italy as an Institutor and continued for 16 years in the role of Sales /Marketing Manager Italy for Singapore Airlines after the split of the two governments in October 1972.

Mario's official Journalist license is by the "National Order of Journalists Rome, Italy in 1977.