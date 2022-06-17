RESET 2022: A Revolution and not an Evolution is unfolding in London

Global Sustainable Tourism & Hospitality Development Summit Announced for September 16 in London, England

Organized by TLC Global, the World Tourism Network is proud to partner with RESET 2022.

RESET 2022 draws together the foremost academic, business, institutional and journalism leaders in tourism and hospitality to shape the sector’s future with practical sustainability steps and with urgency for regeneration. This year’s RESET 2022 theme is Revolution and not an Evolution

Under the leadership of TLC co-founder Nicki Page, RESET 2022 should be considered a must-attend event for travel and tourism professionals.

Hosted by sustainable tourism development firm TLC Global, the second annual RESET event will be held at the Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill, 30 Portman Square, London on September 16, 2022

Delegates include 200 delegates from the tourism and hospitality industry. The media will be playing an important role.

The 2022 agenda focuses on measuring and mitigating the negative environmental, economic, and human impacts of tourism and hospitality development and operations.

Supporting the work of leading international businesses, academics, and sustainability-focused entities, RESET taps the latest thinking, action, and opportunity for pressing change in tourism and hospitality, in one prolific day.



Speakers include:

UNWTO Former Secretary-General Dr. Taleb Rifai

UAE Green Building Council Chair HE Ali Al Jassim

Red Sea Development Company Deputy Chief Environmental Sustainability Officer Dr. Omar Al-Attas

Lamington Group Managing Director Robert Godwin

The live and virtual hybrid gathering is supported by the Global Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, the Institute of Travel and Tourism, the Institute of Hospitality, Green Key, the Hoteliers Guild, and HOSPA.



This summit is a catalyst to further sustainable tourism development and practical strategies across the sector.

“TLC and its committed travel and tourism professional partners are using this post-pandemic moment in history – a tipping point for tourism – to enable well people to visit well places and destinations now and into the future,” says TLC co-founder Nicki Page.



“Recasting our relationship with Mother Nature in a revolutionary way at RESET 2022 goes beyond the timely dialogue and global inspiration of our speakers and delegates, we are sharing free tools for any small and medium-sized tourism business to measure, evaluate and offset the impacts that occur when we build, operate and host travelers.”

“After setting the tone with our global rebuilding.travel discussion the World Tourism Network with our members in 128 countries is excited to partner in RESET 2022. WTN has been seen as an advocate for small and medium-sized tourism businesses. SME’s always taken responsibility for their role in sustainable travel and tourism. We are excited to partner with Nicki and TLC Global”, said WTN Chairman Juergen Steinmetz.

Tickets for RESET 2022 are now available here.

Click here to download the PDF Flyer

TLC is a Welsh and London-based Tourism Company specializing in U.K. and GCC markets with sustainably led tourism development, policy, and commercial marketing services for governments and the private sector since 1998.

RESET is an annual global summit that supports the tourism sector’s recovery and ambitions to achieve and deliver climate targets. In addition to sparking global conversations on a packed day-long agenda, the event inspires the adoption of TLC’s sustainable development programs to help businesses to achieve sustainability goals.

World Tourism Network is the long-overdue voice of small and medium-size travel and tourism businesses around the world. By uniting our efforts, WTN brings to the forefront the needs and aspirations of small and medium-sized businesses and their Stakeholders.