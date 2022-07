Situated in an Andean valley at 9,350 feet above sea level at the foot of the Pichincha volcano, there is Quito, and there are visitors.

Quito is the capital of the South American country Ecuador. Ecuador is known for Galapagos, the equator, but there is a hidden agenda.

Located high in the Andean foothills at an altitude of 2,850m, Quito is constructed on the foundations of an ancient Incan city. Quito is known for its well-preserved colonial center, rich with 16th- and 17th-century churches and other structures blending European, Moorish and indigenous styles.