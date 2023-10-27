NewsBrief Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Cultural Travel News eTurboNews | eTN Government News Short News Vietnam Travel

Vietnam: How Many Public Holidays in 2024?

24 mins ago
by Binayak Karki
Written by Binayak Karki

In the upcoming year 2024, there will be a total of 17 public holidays in Vietnam, which includes weekends and compensatory days off.

The most significant holiday, Lunar New Year, is anticipated to be observed from February 8 to 14, with a proposal from the Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs expected to be approved.

Independence Day (September 2) will be extended to a four-day holiday period starting on August 31, as it falls on a Saturday. New Year’s Day (January 1) conveniently falls on a Monday, providing three consecutive days off.

Additional notable holidays include Reunification Day and Labor Day on April 30 and May 1, and the Hung Kings Anniversary on April 18. The ministry recommends that businesses close on these holidays, and employees working on these days should receive at least triple their regular wages.

