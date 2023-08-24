Airline News Climate Change News Newsletter Responsible Travel News Short News Sustainable Tourism News Turkey Travel

Pegasus Airlines’ New Climate Program

Add Comment
1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
Turkey’s Pegasus Airlines, in partnership with Norway-based climate tech company CHOOSE, launched new platform that allows travelers to estimate their greenhouse gas emissions (GHG).

New platform gives passengers and corporate travel managers the option to voluntarily address the carbon emissions associated with their flights by contributing to projects that advance climate action around the world (including supporting sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)).

The climate program will expand to include a booking flow integration.

