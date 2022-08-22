Passenger Information System Market Expectations & Grow by Almost USd 24.08 Bn, Globally, At 10% CAGR: Market.us

In 2021, the global passenger information system market was worth USD 24.08 billion. It is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 10% between 2023-2032.

Transit agencies are required to provide accurate, reliable, and current transit information to their passengers. This is why the market is growing. There are several growth factors in the market, including the increased use of the internet and mobile devices by travellers and passengers to search for factual information. This is important because it allows them to travel more safely and connect with others.

The market for passenger information systems is growing due to a greater focus on reliable, consistent and reliable passenger information, as well as a rising number of passengers using public transport. A rise in passenger journeys by public transport annually, as well as the growing infrastructure around the globe, is expected to stimulate demand for passenger information systems.

Passenger Information System Market Drivers:

-The Passenger Information System market (PIS Market) has many key drivers, including the growing adoption and an increasing number of software-defined Information centers.

– Cloud-based tools are becoming more popular. Software-defined network companies in the large-area can offer cloud computing services.

– More Smart Phones Adopted

– Cloud & Big Data Technologies Increasingly Popular

Passenger Information System Market Restraint: Stringent transportation regulatory policies

To limit market growth, there are two main factors:

1) High implementation costs

2) Lack of infrastructure for passenger information systems.

Taxi owners in multiple countries need separate licenses and registration papers to conduct their operations. This presents challenges for providers of app-based mobility services as they don’t own these vehicles. The vehicle operators cannot provide services on-demand to their customers under the transportation regulatory policies. This has a negative impact on the growth of this segment.

Recent Developments in Passenger Information System Market:

In January 2021, Cubic Corporation launched “UMO” fully integrated suite of platforms for mobility, riders, Service providers and transit agencies to enhance its existing transportation technology portfolio. UMO is a versatile set of solutions that enables passengers plan trips across public and private modes and to pay fares, receive rewards for travelling, and get real-time information to improve their mobility.

Alstom purchased Bombardier Transportation in January 2021. Alstom will increase its leadership position in the rapidly growing sustainable mobility sector by achieving critical size in all geopolitics and integrating additional solutions to better serve its clients around the world as part of this purchase.

In June 2020, Wabtec Corporation launched “BlueFilter”, an air-filtration invention, to provide a healthy, and clean atmosphere for train and metro passengers. BlueFilter in railcars removes more than 90%of impurities every air cycle, TUV tested and meets high safety standards.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 24.8 Bn Growth Rate 10% Historical Years 2016-2020 Base Year 2021 Quantitative Units USD In Bn No. of Pages in Report 200+ Pages No. of Tables & Figures 150+ Format PDF/Excel Sample Report Available – Click here to Get a Sample Report

Key Market Segments:

By Type

Information Display System

Announcement System

Infotainment System and Other Types

By Mode

Airway & Waterway

Railway

Roadway

By Component

Solution

Services

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

