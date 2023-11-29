Paris Metro Ticket Price Hike For 2024 Olympics: Who is Affected?

During the 2024 Olympics next year in Paris, the price of Paris metro tickets is set to nearly double to accommodate the increased costs of managing urban transportation due to the influx of millions of visitors.

During the Paris Olympics, single metro tickets will be priced at €4 instead of the current €2.10, while blocks of 10 tickets will cost €32, up from the current price of €16.90.

Valerie Pecresse, the head of the Paris region’s transport authority, assured residents in a video posted on X that the steep price increases for metro tickets during the Olympics wouldn’t impact the cost of annual and monthly travel passes for residents.

“It is out of the question that people living in the Paris region should pay for the extra cost” brought on by the Olympic Games and estimated at 200 million euros, Pecresse said.

For the Olympic and Paralympic Games starting in July, approximately 10 million visitors are anticipated, necessitating increased transport frequency.

Special flat-rate passes will be available to tourists at €16 per day or €70 per week for travel across Paris and its region, encompassing transportation to Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports.

Pecresse suggested that Paris residents purchase metro tickets before July to avoid the extra cost, as the surcharge will be applicable from July 20th to September 8th.