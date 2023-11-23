Paris Transport ‘Not Ready’ for 2024 Olympics?

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo says that public Paris transport will not be ready for the 2024 Olympics.

The mayor of Paris expressed that the city’s transportation system might not be prepared in time for the 2024 Olympic Games, causing frustration among political adversaries.

Less than a year before the event, Paris’ transport system faces significant strain, with commuters and tourists citing issues like infrequent services, overcrowding, and lack of cleanliness.

During an appearance on the Quotidien talk show, Hidalgo mentioned that while the Games infrastructure will be prepared, two concerns remain: transportation and homelessness, stating they might not be adequately addressed in time.

Talking about the transport, “we still have problems in daily transport issues, and we are still not reaching the comfort and punctuality needed for Parisians,” the mayor said.

“There are places where the transport will not be ready and there will not be enough trains.”

The Socialist mayor faced criticism from political adversaries after it was revealed she prolonged an official trip to a French Pacific territory in October with a personal two-week visit

Termed “Tahitigate”, opponents accused her of masking her absence by sharing older images of herself in Paris on social media, such as cycling along the Seine. Despite the backlash, Hidalgo has strongly refuted any allegations of misconduct.

Mayor to Blame for Paris Transport Being “Not Ready”

Transport Minister Clément Beaune, an ally of President Macron, criticized Hidalgo, alleging her absence from key committee meetings focused on transportation infrastructure. In a tweet, he highlighted her lack of participation in these work meetings while still expressing opinions, questioning her regard for public officials and Parisians.

Valérie Pécresse, head of the Île-de-France region encompassing Paris, reassured readiness for the event, expressing gratitude to transport personnel for their hard work.

She emphasized the extensive collective effort underway and indirectly criticized the absent mayor, stating that this significant endeavor should not be marred by her absence.