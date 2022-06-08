New United Flight to Brisbane brings tourism opportunities

Tourism in Australia and the United States will get a sizable push later this year.

You cannot book the flight yet on united.com, but the Queensland Government and Brisbane Airport Corporation (BAC) are excited.

The friendly Skies, United Airlines will operate flights between San Francisco and Brisbane starting October 28, 2022 .

United will be operating this flight on its Boeing 787-9 known as the Dreamliner.

It’s not clear what brought United to Brisbane, but a press release mentioned a $200 million Attracting Aviation Investment Fund got Brisbane to secure this new air- link between Brisbane and the United States.

Brisbane is the capital of Queensland. Clustered in its South Bank cultural precinct are the Queensland Museum and Sciencentre, with noted interactive exhibitions. Another South Bank cultural institution is the Queensland Gallery of Modern Art, among Australia’s major contemporary art museums. Looming over the city is Mt. Coot-tha, the site of Brisbane Botanic Gardens.

Brisbane Airport Corporation CEO Gert-Jan de Graaff said the deal is a gamechanger for the tourism industry, having the potential to add around 80,000 additional seats annually in and out of Queensland.

“Brisbane Airport is the gateway to Australia, offering 24/7 operations and direct connections to 53 domestic destinations, more than any other airport in the country.

“As Brisbane Airport welcomes more than 75% of all international arrivals into Queensland, securing United is good news for tourism and hospitality businesses from Coolangatta to the Cape.

These new services have the potential to create new jobs and new potential for the economy. It will connect Queensland to San Francisco, the Silicon Valley, and the dense United Airlines Network in the United, States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and beyond.

The flight will also open new cargo space.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the United Airlines deal would inject $73 million into the economy.

“Rebuilding Queensland’s tourism industry is a priority for our government,” the Premier said.

“We’re aggressively pursuing new direct flights to our key tourism destinations to drive visitation and support local jobs. That’s what our Attracting Aviation Investment Fund is designed to do.”

The Premier said the deal with United Airlines was a great coup for Queensland.

“United has never flown directly to Queensland. The airline has more than 100 million loyalty members and is the largest and longest-serving US carrier in the Australian market,” the Premier said.

“This airline route is also of strategic importance for Queensland when it comes to growing our share of the international tourism market.

“By securing these flights, Queensland becomes an easy choice for thousands of visitors throughout the US.”

Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of international network and alliances at United said “with this new service, United will be the first U.S. airline to add a new transpacific destination to its global network since the start of the pandemic.

“From Brisbane, United customers will be able to easily connect to nearly 20 other cities within Australia thanks to the airline’s new partnership with Virgin Australia.

“United was the only carrier to maintain passenger service between Australia and the U.S. during the pandemic.”

“With United’s strong history in Australia – and now with a great partner in Virgin Australia – it’s the ideal time for United to expand service to Brisbane as demand for travel continues to grow.”

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve looked for strategic ways to grow our international network, and we’re proud to be the first U.S. airline to put a new dot on our route map across the Pacific.”

United will fly from San Francisco to Brisbane three times a week

SFO-BNE days of planned operation are Wed/Fri/Sun

BNE-SFO days of planned operation are Tue/Fri/Sun.