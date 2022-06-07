New Second in Command at Pride Hotels

Mr. Atul Upadhyay has been elevated to the post of Senior Vice President with the Pride Group of Hotels after an illustrious journey of 13 years with the company. In his new role, Mr. Upadhyay will continue to oversee the entire operations of the group, spearhead strategic partnerships and drive the company’s expansion plans. Prior to this, he was the Vice President of the group.

“Over the last 13 years, Mr. Atul Upadhyay has pursued various growth opportunities across all areas of business and has achieved remarkable success. He has played a pivotal role in both pre-opening and established operations to give us a cutting edge in the competitive hospitality market. His exemplary track record, sincere dedication, and pursuit of excellence have enabled us to navigate the expansion of the company’s portfolio nationally. We are proud to promote him as Senior Vice President of the group. He will continue to be our guiding force as we continue to pursue our goals and fuel our growth”, said, Satyen Jain, CEO, Pride Group of Hotels.

Mr. Atul Upadhyay is a seasoned professional with over 28 years of pivotal experience in the realm of the hospitality industry. An Alumni of the prestigious Cornell University (US), he holds a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics Science from Jiwaji University, Diploma in Hotel Management from MSU, Vadodara and a Master’s in Business Administration from Symbiosis International University. He carries a rich blend of knowledge in Operations, operational policies, strategy development, Owners and Guest relationship management, training, human resources, and customer service.

Pride Hotels has a presence in around 44 great locations with 4,400 rooms, 89 restaurants, 116 banquets, and conference halls.

Currently, Pride Hotels Ltd operates and manages a chain of hotels under the brand name “Pride Plaza Hotel” an Indian Luxury Collection, “Pride Hotel” which are conveniently centrally located business hotels, “Pride Resorts” at mesmerizing destinations, Mid-Market segment hotels for every business “Pride Biznotels” and a fresh concept of Premium luxury serviced apartment stays “Pride Suites”. Locations are prominently in New Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Nagpur, Bangalore, Chennai, Rajkot, Goa, Jaipur, Indore, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Mussoorie, Puri, Gangtok, Anand, Alkapuri, and Manjusar (Vadodara) Upcoming locations are Nainital, Jim Corbett, Jabalpur, Daman, Rishikesh, Aatapi, Surendranagar, Dwaraka, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Agra, Somnath, Sasan Gir, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Neemrana, Rajkot, Bhopal, Haldwani & Gurugram.