New Reno-Tahoe to Santa Rosa flight on aha!

Travelers can replace a four-to-five-hour drive or painful layover with a quick 57-minute direct nonstop flight on aha!

A leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines, aha! became a part of the Santa Rosa/North Bay Area region with its inaugural nonstop flight from Reno on July 14, 2022.

This first flight begins aha! service between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Charles M. Schultz-Sonoma County Airport.

“We are very appreciative of the warm reception we’ve had since announcing Santa Rosa as one of aha!’s newest routes – even Snoopy is celebrating with us today!” said Tim Sieber, head of ExpressJet‘s aha! business unit. “We’re thrilled to be able to provide passengers with an easy nonstop flight between Reno-Tahoe and Santa Rosa – two destinations that offer a blend of urban adventures and outdoor recreation.”

