Burning Man 2022 flight from Ontario to Reno-Tahoe on aha!

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Burning Man 2022 flights from Ontario to Reno-Tahoe on aha!
Written by Harry Johnson

The additional flight gives “burners” across Los Angeles access to Black Rock City in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert

Aha! powered by ExpressJet Airlines, announced today that it will increase flying between Southern California’s Ontario International Airport (ONT) and Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) on Saturday, August 27, in anticipation of an influx of customers traveling to Burning Man 2022.

The additional flight gives “burners” across Los Angeles convenient access to Black Rock City, the temporary metropolis located in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert and just a short drive from the Reno Tahoe International Airport, the nearest commercial airport and gateway to Burning Man.

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

