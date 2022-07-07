Burning Man 2022 flight from Ontario to Reno-Tahoe on aha!

Aha! powered by ExpressJet Airlines, announced today that it will increase flying between Southern California’s Ontario International Airport (ONT) and Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) on Saturday, August 27, in anticipation of an influx of customers traveling to Burning Man 2022.
The additional flight gives “burners” across Los Angeles convenient access to Black Rock City, the temporary metropolis located in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert and just a short drive from the Reno Tahoe International Airport, the nearest commercial airport and gateway to Burning Man.
