New Paper Planes Café at Vancouver International Airport

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Pacific Autism Family Network (PAFN) announced the opening of new Paper Planes Café today. The latest addition to YVR’s food and beverage offering, Paper Planes Café is an inclusive and accessible coffee bar and the first of its kind at a Canadian airport.

The staff at Paper Planes Café will include a team of individuals of different abilities from the neurodiverse community. The team will prepare and serve an array of coffee, hot drinks, and quick snacks for the millions of passengers who travel through YVR as well as thousands of employees and guests, creating inclusive employment opportunities and elevating the travel experience at YVR.

The goal of this meaningful employment at Paper Planes Café is to give power to individuals with diverse abilities by providing them with the skills and experience they need to succeed in the workforce.