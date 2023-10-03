Airline News Canada Travel eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Short News USA Travel News

New Los Angeles and San Francisco Flights on Porter Airlines

11 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Canada’s Porter Airlines announced the launch of its first two western US destinations in California with daily roundtrip flights connecting Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ).

The new routes will be operated by the Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, featuring a 132-seat, all-economy, two-by-two configuration.

Connections are available throughout Porter Airlines‘ Canadian network, including Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax, and St. Johns. The new routes complement Porter’s existing US markets.

