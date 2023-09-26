New Inductees into US Travel Industry’s Hall of Leaders

Distinguished individuals are named to U.S. Travel’s Hall of Leaders for “sustained, noteworthy contributions” that positively impact the travel industry and raise industry-wide standards.

Travel industry leaders Elliott L. Ferguson, II, president and CEO of Destination DC, and Peter F. Herschend, co-founder of Herschend Enterprises, will be honored as the 2023 inductees into the US Travel Association Hall of Leaders, the organization announced Tuesday.

Ferguson has served as president and CEO of Destination DC since 2009, having previously held the role of senior vice president for seven years.

Herschend Enterprises is widely recognized as the world’s largest family-owned themed attractions company. Its 12,000+ employees collectively entertain 15 million annual guests at more than two dozen entertainment brands across North America.