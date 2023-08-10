New GM Named at Hawks Cay Resort

Moore joined the Hawks Cay team in early 2021 as resort director. He began his hospitality career in 1998 as the director of catering and conference services at Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina, later assuming the same role at Sheraton Chicago Hotel & Towers. From 2002 through 2016, he worked at Gaylord Hotels, first as vice president of conference management at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee, and then as hotel manager and vice president of conference management at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. Prior to joining Hawks Cay Resort, Moore served as the general manager of CSI DMC Nashville. He spearheaded the establishment of a new CSI DMC office, and also worked as resort director at Hawks Cay Resort.