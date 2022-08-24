New Flights from Paris to Istanbul

iGA Istanbul Airport, a global hub and Turkey’s gateway to the world, continues to host new airlines. İGA Istanbul Airport, which recently began to provide services to the airline companies FlyOne, Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, HiSky, Skyup, Pobeda Airlines, Azimuth Airlines, UT Air Aviation, Ural Airlines and Nordwind Pegas/Ikar, which are known as some of the most important airlines in the world, has also signed an agreement with Transavia Airlines, owned by the Air France-KLM group.

According to this agreement, as of the end of October 2022 Transavia Airlines will operate direct flights to iGA Istanbul Airport from Paris Orly Airport (ORY) in the French capital, 4 days a week, and from Lyon Saint Exupery Airport (LYS), 2 days a week.

Target: 60 million passengers

Majid Khan, iGA Istanbul Airport’s VP Aviation Development, stated that in collaboration with these other large European airports and airlines, iGA Istanbul Airport aims to reach their target of 60 million passengers by the end of 2022, surpassing many other airports with the high-quality travel experience they offer to their passengers.

Khan stated: “In order for us to achieve this goal, flights from new airports to Istanbul are very important and we are basing our growth plan on this cooperation with new airport companies. Finally, we are very pleased to sign an agreement with Transavia Airlines. Transavia Airlines will start direct flights from Paris Orly and Lyon to iGA Istanbul Airport at the end of October. Once these flights are in place, our currently increasing passenger traffic will rise even higher. We aim to reach 60 million passengers by the end of 2022 with our 71 airline partners operating 270 direct lines. With flights starting in the coming months, passengers travelling with Transavia Airlines will, firstly, have the opportunity to enjoy our airport, and then Istanbul itself, a home to many civilizations and which has an important place in world cuisine with its history, culture and, most importantly, different delicacies.”

Transavia France Chief Commercial Officer, Nicolas Hénin, said: “Istanbul is a prestigious destination worth a visit in any season. We are very happy to be providing this new service to passengers using Paris Orly Airport. This new route will increase our ambitious flight offers to new countries. We aim to be a long-term player in the Turkish market, as in the extension of our flights to Ankara.”

