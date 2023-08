In the second half of the fiscal year 2023, ANA will introduce its third Airbus A380 aircraft in response to recovering passenger demand to Hawaii, and increase flights to China, introducing the new Haneda to Qingdao route as well as resume service from Haneda to Guangzhou.

In addition, the new AirJapan brand will begin service to Bangkok, and Peach will increase flights from Kansai to Seoul and Hong Kong.

For domestic routes, ANA will introduce the Boeing 787-10 aircraft for the first time.