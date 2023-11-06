New Budapest to Alicante, Tenerife, Cairo, Sharm El Sheikh Flights

With 36 airlines flying to 107 destinations, Budapest Airport will see multiple new destinations being added this winter season.

Ryanair offers new services to Alicante (three times weekly), Birmingham (twice-weekly), and Tenerife (three times weekly), connecting Budapest to 46 destinations in the winter season, offering 1,172 departing flights.

Wizz Airn has begun operations to Cairo (three times weekly), Copenhagen (daily), Glasgow (twice-weekly), and Sharm El Sheikh (three times weekly). The new flights see the ultra-low-cost carrier offering almost 1.3 million one-way seats to 48 destinations this winter.

SunExpress’ twice-weekly service to Antalya, which faces no direct competition, will operate during Winter 2023/24.