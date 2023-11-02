New Airbus A320neo and A321neo Delivered to Iberia

Griffin Global Asset Management welcomed Iberia as a new customer with the purchase and lease back of two new A320neo Family aircraft.

The aircraft-leasing firm announced the purchase and lease of one Airbus A320neo aircraft and one Airbus A321neo aircraft to the flag carrier of Spain. Both aircraft delivered in October of 2023.

Iberia, part of International Airlines Group (IAG), is the largest Spanish airline and a leader in flights between Latin America and Europe. Additional to its passenger’s business, Iberia is also involved in aircraft maintenance, airport handling services and cargo.

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin’s team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.